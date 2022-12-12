Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital

By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Santa swapped his reindeer for a ride in a helicopter on Monday.

Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning.

He stopped in to see kids in the pediatric wing and to bring them a little extra Christmas cheer.

The big man also brought the kids some presents collected by the Swanton sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This is the 16th year Santa has dropped in, and it’s the first year he’s been able to come back to see the kids since the pandemic started.

