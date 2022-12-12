Shortages for key drugs continue amid surge in illnesses

(CNN) - Grocery stores aren’t the only places sometimes dealing with empty shelves.

Many people in the U.S. are also having trouble finding high-profile prescription drugs. Among those hard-to-find medications: the antibiotic amoxicillin and the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment Adderall.

Experts said shortages are common for a variety of reasons, including expense.

However this time, some of these shortages are being caused by a significant recent rise in three viral illnesses: COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association said drugmakers are working nonstop to fill the demand and recommends that patients should follow the advice of their healthcare providers for alternatives, if necessary.

The Food and Drug Administration also said it is keeping close watch on the matter and will do what it can to help increase production.

