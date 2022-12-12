Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions

Middlebury Vermont Wine Tasting
Middlebury Vermont Wine Tasting(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held the first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday.

The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration. Organizers say their goal is to familiarize people with the growing industry.

“It really is a conversation between the people trying the wine and the people growing the wine. Everybody gets to have a chance to speak to each other and that doesn’t happen in a restaurant or a shop… everybody that is in this room is working biodynamically, organically with regenerative farming and it’s important to bring that to focus and talk about especially with climate change,” said Danielle Pattavina, with Schmetterling Wine Shop

And organizers say they want to continue to make space for more people to get involved and support local winemakers.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it...
Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination
Von C. Simmonds
Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing
File photo
Why filmmakers face challenges shooting in Vermont
police lights
Ferrisburgh man arrested following short pursuit with police
File photo
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

Latest News

Bradford
Girls Who Code: encouraging more young women towards tech
Running a 5k with an ugly sweater
Running a 5k with an ugly sweater
Making ornaments out of cut glass
While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old. Some...
Making ornaments out of cut glass