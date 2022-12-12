Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held the first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday.

The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration. Organizers say their goal is to familiarize people with the growing industry.

“It really is a conversation between the people trying the wine and the people growing the wine. Everybody gets to have a chance to speak to each other and that doesn’t happen in a restaurant or a shop… everybody that is in this room is working biodynamically, organically with regenerative farming and it’s important to bring that to focus and talk about especially with climate change,” said Danielle Pattavina, with Schmetterling Wine Shop

And organizers say they want to continue to make space for more people to get involved and support local winemakers.

