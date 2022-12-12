Vermonters asked to weigh in on how communities help fight food insecurity

The Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund is working to find solutions so everyone in the state has...
The Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund is working to find solutions so everyone in the state has equal access to food.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund is working to find solutions so everyone in the state has equal access to food.

The nonprofit is creating a Vermont Food Security Plan. It’s to be a roadmap to food security for everyone, no matter their situation.

They are looking at a number of factors like climate change, transportation and benefit cliffs. And they’re asking Vermonters to fill out a survey to learn what people are doing in their communities to fight food insecurity.

“It’s most important that the food security plan. The actions that we take to create food security in the state are suggested by those who have experienced solving those problems in their own life. We really wanted the plan to be based on community-based solutions,” said Becka Warren of the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund.

The surveys will be collected at the end of the month.

The plan needs to be submitted to the Legislature by the end of next year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it...
Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit.
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer...
Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor
A Michigan couple is donating more than $2 million worth of classic automobiles to support...
Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers
The Burlington International Airport has resurrected its therapy dog program to help ease some...
Burlington International Airport resurrects therapy dog program

Latest News

Icy conditions hampered the efforts of first responders who were called to a fatal crash in...
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders
New Hampshire officials say a hiker fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mount...
Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain
The Burlington School District has officially filed a lawsuit against Monsanto. - File photo
Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCB contamination
Fiona Lucia Genadio-Allen is setting out to make herbalism tasty and accessible.
Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach