Vermonters asked to weigh in on how communities help fight food insecurity

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund is working to find solutions so everyone in the state has equal access to food.

The nonprofit is creating a Vermont Food Security Plan. It’s to be a roadmap to food security for everyone, no matter their situation.

They are looking at a number of factors like climate change, transportation and benefit cliffs. And they’re asking Vermonters to fill out a survey to learn what people are doing in their communities to fight food insecurity.

“It’s most important that the food security plan. The actions that we take to create food security in the state are suggested by those who have experienced solving those problems in their own life. We really wanted the plan to be based on community-based solutions,” said Becka Warren of the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund.

The surveys will be collected at the end of the month.

The plan needs to be submitted to the Legislature by the end of next year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.