BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It is finally starting to look like winter, thanks to the clipper system that brought us a layer of snow on Sunday. Some roads may be slick this morning, so take it easy and give yourself plenty of time as you get your day started.

Lingering clouds and flurries in the early morning will quickly give way to sunny skies as high pressure builds down from the north. Temperatures will be running colder than normal today and over the next couple of days (normal high in Burlington is now 36°).

It will be mainly clear and cold overnight. Most of Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine for most of the day, but the clipper system that brought the snow on Sunday may backtrack a little bit late on Tuesday into early Wednesday with a few snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations.

The weather is looking pretty quiet on Wednesday & Thursday. But we are watching what looks like the potential for a strong “Nor’easter” type of coastal storm on Friday into Saturday. There could be some pretty good snowfall with this storm system, especially in the mountains. In the valleys, there may be a mix with rain & sleet. In any case, this is a BIG HEADS UP for some serious weather action by the end of the week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of that late week storm system, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments throughout the upcoming week. -Gary

