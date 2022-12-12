BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter weather is here to stay now as we head into the middle of December. Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the season so far with morning temperatures in the single digits and teens. The week will end with a potential Nor’Easter for Friday and into Saturday, which has the potential to deliver several inches of snow.

Skies will start out mostly clear early Tuesday morning, but clouds will be on the increase late in the day from north to south as a weak weather system will spread some light snow, mainly in the northern mountains. Accumulation will range from a dusting to an inch or two, mainly over the northern third of Vermont by Wednesday morning. Temperatures through mid week will be mainly in the low 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A developing Nor’Easter will have more significant impacts on our region for the end of the week. Heavy, wet snow, mixing with some rain and sleet in spots will fall over New England starting Friday morning and continue into the start of the weekend. The exact track and timing of this system will be subject to change over the coming days, but prepare of the possibility of hazardous driving conditions for the end of the week. We’ll continue to update you on the development of this storm in the days ahead.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.