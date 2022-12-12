BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a slippery Sunday afternoon and evening with most of the region getting 1 to 2 inches of snow. Any snow will end tonight, with a quiet day for Monday. It will be mostly sunny and on the cold side (nothing too terrible), with highs in the 20s.

Very quiet weather will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with partly sunny skies. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 30s. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Lows will be mainly in the teens and 20s. This will be a good time to dust off the snow shovels and, if you have a snowblower, make sure it’s up and running, as we have a potential Nor’easter on the way.

A storm system is expected to strengthen and bring accumulating snow Friday, Friday night, and even into Saturday. This could be the first big snowfall of the season. There’s still a bit of uncertainty, however, as models are hinting at the snow possibly mixing with some mixed precipitation or even rain, and the fact that the storm is still 4 to 5 days out. So a lot can change between now and that time. We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast with this storm, so stay tuned on air and online. Snow showers are likely on the backside of the storm Saturday, then Sunday will be much quieter, with just some lingering flurries.

