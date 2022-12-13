2-car crash leaves Mt. Holly woman in serious condition

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is in serious condition at the hospital after a 2-car crash on Belmont Road in Mount Holly, Monday.

Police say just before 4:00 p.m. 44-year-old Angela Kautz of Mount Holly -- crossed the center line into oncoming traffic -- and hit a pickup truck -- head-on.

Kautz was seriously hurt and transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The other driver wasn’t injured but both cars were totaled.

