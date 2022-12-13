4-year-old found dead after falling into Georgia river on family fishing trip

A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.
By WALB News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon.

The boy’s dad jumped in to try to save his son before calling authorities.

After a three-hour search, Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was recovered about three miles away from where the family was fishing.

First responders tried to revive the child but couldn’t save him.

Police said the water search was difficult because the Flint River is very dark, and the current is rough.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy conditions hampered the efforts of first responders who were called to a fatal crash in...
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit.
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
Burlington Police respond to a standoff at a home on North Avenue Monday night.
Burlington standoff ends in arrest
A car fire closed both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington on Sunday evening.
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife

Latest News

Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornado warnings, blizzard threat
U.S. officials say the Pentagon is poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, boosting...
Pentagon poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, officials say
From the left, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska,...
Donors pledge millions to get Ukraine through winter, bombing
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Simmons gestures towards a door at Ebbets Field in...
Former Phillies ace, Whiz Kid Curt Simmons dead at 93