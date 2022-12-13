City councilors talk vacant buildings, entertainment permits, and gun violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Councilors had a busy Monday evening. During their meeting, a new councilor was sworn in. Also on the agenda were decisions on whether to implement new rules for vacant buildings and what to do about noise complaints regarding a downtown business

Orlando’s Entertainment Permit:

Following several noise complaints, councilors voted to suspend Orlando’s entertainment permit. This means from April 15th to the 30th, Orlando’s will not be allowed to host any type of live music. This comes after several people complained to the city that the business was allowing acts to go on too late.

During that two-week window Orlando’s cannot host bands, DJs, or karaoke’s in or outside. Throughout this process Orlando’s owner, Brandon Mossman, has been very transparent. He says there may have been times bands went past the 10:30 curfew by a few minutes, but that’s just how live music is. Mossman hopes councilors will consider extending their cutoff for live music in the future.

Ordinance regarding vacant buildings:

Councilors are also updating the city’s rules regarding vacant buildings, following two fires on King street.

“I know it spurred a lot of folks to want additional change and additional restrictions,” said Councilor Ben Traverse.

The ordinance would require those holding vacant building permits to let the city know of their intent to rehab, demolish, or sell the property within three months of obtaining the permit.

Additionally, placards are required with the last inspection date are required to be placed on unsafe buildings to protect first responders who may be called there.

According to Burlington’s Director of Permitting Bill Ward there are 18 vacant buildings in the city.

“If properties don’t get used in an effective way, they usually degrade even further,” Ward explained to Channel 3. “The quicker we can bring them back into some useful purpose, the better we’ll all be.”

New Councilor Sworn In:

This ordinance was among the first voted on by new city councilor Maea Brandt. She’s representing the city’s east district and was sworn in Monday night. Brandt says she felt it was time for her to step up, specifically when it came to issues of public safety.

“Burlington has needs and the police department needs to be an appropriate size and well trained to meet those needs for the citizens,” Brandt said after the meeting.

Brandt also voted in favor of a gun violence resolution councilors passed on Monday night.

