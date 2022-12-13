Couple aims to share Scandinavian sauna experience with Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep.

“We really have the belief that wellness and nature go hand in hand. We kind of see ourselves as the glamping version of spa,” said Nicole Sweeney of Savu Sauna.

Savu is one of two pop-up sauna sites in Vermont. The dual-sauna setup is located just behind Hula Lakeside in Burlington, looking out at Lake Champlain.

The goal of this business is to bring saunas to beautiful places all around the world, and that mission has started right here. Headed by couple Nicole Sweeney and David Nelson, it started as a pandemic project.

“At the time it was very communal and focused very similar to European sauna culture where you have a big communal sauna and a cold plunge, and then there was a moment where we were like, what are we doing creating communal bathing in the middle of a pandemic?” Nelson said.

What they ended up with is an incredibly private experience which they say has been received extremely well. They say the saunas are booked up more often than not.

“You show up, we give you robes and towels and water, sandals, you have the sauna to yourself for an hour. And the rhythm we like to encourage is simply hot, cold and then sit and drink water,” Nelson said.

After spending years in Scandinavia, these two returned to America and realized there was a real lack of focus on wellness as a whole. And in that part of the world, wellness in the form of what they call “contrast therapy” is very popular.

David Nelson: Has a ton of benefits for your circulatory system. It helps with detoxifying and removing toxins from your blood.

Nicole Sweeney: Metabolism.

David Nelson: It raises your metabolism, yeah.

Nicole Sweeney: Cardiovascular health.

So they’ve brought it to Vermont in an effort to share the good word.

Built in Williston with local lumber, these saunas have a small footprint and can be powered by electric, propane or wood heat. The saunas, currently available to book in Jeffersonville and Burlington, are semi-permanent.

While the original intent was to bring this business to California, they say they’ve found a real home for it here in Vermont and they’re looking to expand.

“The beauty of our infrastructure is that this could be gone in a day. We could just take everything up and move it. In the same way that we could just pop this up almost in a day, you know it’s not going to take years to develop our sites. But for now, this isn’t going anywhere and we’re so excited about it,” Sweeney said.

The saunas can comfortably fit four and tightly fit six. Hourly rates are for two people in both Burlington and Jeffersonville. Click here for details.

Sweeney and Nelson sell their saunas to interested parties, as well, with 18 sold so far. Sweeney has a background in architecture and designs the saunas herself. They also do custom designs.

