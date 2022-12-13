Crews battle flames at Grand Isle dairy farm

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple crews respond to a barn fire in Grand Isle Monday.

Crews say they arrived to the scene to find a barn on Griswold Road, engulfed in flames.

Assistant Fire Chief Joe Clark, of the Grand Isle Volunteer Fire Department says the barn was full of cows and they did everything they could to get the animals out, safely.

“We were cutting through the building trying to make points of exit for them. Also corralling the ones that got out and making sure they don’t re-enter the building” said Assistant Fire Chief, Clark.

It is unknown if all the cows survived. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

