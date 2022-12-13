Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) -A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle.

The Hartford Fire Department says multiple crews responded to the Casella Waste-Recycling Building on Woodstock Road around 11 a.m. yesterday.

There, they found flames inside a compactor and materials burning inside the back of a tractor trailer.

Firefighters say a small excavator was used to remove the recyclable material from the truck and the flames were put out.

No one was reported to have gotten hurt and crews are now working to figure out how the fire started.

