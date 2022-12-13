Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) -A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle.

The Hartford Fire Department says multiple crews responded to the Casella Waste-Recycling Building on Woodstock Road around 11 a.m. yesterday.

There, they found flames inside a compactor and materials burning inside the back of a tractor trailer.

Firefighters say a small excavator was used to remove the recyclable material from the truck and the flames were put out.

No one was reported to have gotten hurt and crews are now working to figure out how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy conditions hampered the efforts of first responders who were called to a fatal crash in...
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit.
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
A car fire closed both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington on Sunday evening.
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
State police are investigating the death of a Vermont inmate who was being held in Rutland. -...
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate

Latest News

Heavy police presence for a least 4 hours Monday night on Burlington’s North Avenue.
Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington
2-car crash leaves Mt. Holly woman in serious condition
Burlington's City Hall
City councilors talk vacant buildings, entertainment permits, and gun violence
Ambulance generic
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash in Walden