Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy police presence Monday night on Burlington’s North Avenue.

One neighbor we spoke with says he left his home around 8:00 p.m. and saw a few cruisers lining up. A different neighbor tells Channel Three the incident started quietly, raising questions about safety and violence in the city.

“We all know about the increase in crimes and shootings and stabbings and all that so it’s just like super unsettling to see. Now like there’s never been something this close to home” said Alex Colleta, who lives nearby.

This is a developing story and we will update as soon as more information becomes available.

