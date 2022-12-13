Home health care owner sentenced for giving false records

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former home health care business owner pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to presenting false records for nursing services in response to an audit and was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison, with most of the time suspended.

Michael Maggiacomo, 52, of South Berwick, Maine, gave the false information to the New Hampshire Department for Health and Human Services between August 2018 and September 2020 to support Medicaid claims for the services, the attorney general’s office said.

He received a 12-month sentence, with all but 30 days suspended.

A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyers.

Maggiacomo initially was indicted last year on charges of Medicaid fraud and theft, in addition to presenting false records.

A co-defendant has filed a notice to plead guilty to unspecified charges on Dec. 22.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Icy conditions hampered the efforts of first responders who were called to a fatal crash in...
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit.
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
Burlington Police respond to a standoff at a home on North Avenue Monday night.
Burlington standoff ends in arrest
A car fire closed both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington on Sunday evening.
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife

Latest News

x
Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire
The Vermont Constitution has been amended as of Tuesday-- lawmakers and advocates gathered in...
Reproductive liberty, slavery amendments formally enrolled in Vermont Constitution
Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in...
Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire
File photo
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on NH highway