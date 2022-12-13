Leahy laments loss of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. Leahy has been in a flurry of meetings this week to get a congressional spending plan across the finish line that averts a government shutdown. But he took time to reminisce with Reporter Calvin Cutler back to a time when Congress was less divided.

On a crisp December Tuesday, gridlock on the streets of Washington is especially bad. At the Capitol, outgoing Senator Patrick Leahy looks out on the National Mall from his corner pro tem office and says gridlock in Congress has gotten worse, too.

Reporter Calvin Cutler: What can be done to restore trust and faith in government?

Sen. Patrick Leahy: We’ve got to start talking with each other, stop the soundbites. We have to stop with what outrageous thing can I say to get on social media for an hour.

Leahy recalls politics of another time, watching the sunset with key Republicans and Democrats on his balcony, the spirit of bipartisanship overflowing.”We called it our prayer hours and holy water. Of course, we had different types of holy water,” Leahy said.

We caught up with Vermont’s senior senator several times this week to trace his political career from a Chittenden County prosecutor to being third in line for the presidency, a career spanning five decades working on domestic and foreign policy and serving on the Agriculture, Judiciary, and Appropriations Committees. As appropriations chair, he brought billions to Vermont through congressional earmarks. “I’ve tried to put things in the law, small state minimum, things like that which would protect Vermont long after I’m gone,” Leahy said.

But his career hasn’t been without critics, including calls for term limits. Leahy has been in Washington since 1974. Some say that’s too long and has stifled political opportunity for others. “Had I left a long time ago, there are billions of dollars in jobs, education, health care in Vermont that never would have been there. Had I left then, it never would have been there,” Leahy said.

He was set to release his memoir, “The Road Taken,” last year, but he had to take extra time to finish it after the Capitol riot on January 6th. Walking through the halls of the Senate, where hundreds of legislators have stood before. He shows us where the rioters flooded inside, ransacking the Capitol, and came just steps from his office. “We came down these stairs and then down a stairway I’ve gone down once in 40 years,” Leahy said.

The riot drove members of the Senate and Vice President Mike Pence into a secure location under the Capitol. But it was Leahy who urged his colleagues to certify the votes on the Senate floor instead of hiding. On our way back, he shows us a picture of U.S. soldiers stationed in the Capitol after the riot -- troops in awe of the historic rotunda. “Everybody should be in awe of that. I walk through there every day and stop and look at it,” Leahy said.

As the sun sets in Washington -- and on the senator’s 48-year career -- he hopes for a brighter future for Vermont and the nation.

