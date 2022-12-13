Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say crews were called to the home on Christian Hill Road shortly before 5:30 a.m. and found the two-story house fully engulfed in flames.

While battling the blaze, firefighters found the bodies of a man and a woman in their 70s inside the home.

The bodies will be sent to the medical examiner for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death. Police have not yet released the victims’ names.

Fire investigators were called in to determine the cause of the blaze. At this time, they do not believe the fire is suspicious.

Our Adam Sullivan is at the scene. He will have more on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

