Vermont lawmakers head to court for a firsthand look at the judicial system

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since the pandemic, legislators are being welcomed into Vermont Superior courthouses to get a first-hand look at the judicial system.

Tuesday, nearly a dozen newly elected and established legislators from around Franklin County went to the courthouse to learn more about another branch of government, the judiciary, and how they can help the wheels of justice turn smoother in the next legislative session.

“Understanding more about how it works and getting to see more of the operations here today has been really fascinating,” said Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-Franklin 3.

McCarthy says he wanted to learn more about how he can help the judiciary as he heads into another term. He says that while remote hearings can greatly assist in moving justice along, the growing pains associated with some of the new remote systems are something he hopes the Legislature can help with.

“I just want to make sure that we are able to give Vermonters the justice they deserve. It seems this courthouse in St. Albans is doing a lot of great work but there are also a lot of challenges facing the whole system and I want to help resolve those in the next biennium,” McCarthy said.

Representative-elect Thomas Oliver was also in attendance. He’s spent his career as a law enforcement officer. Now, he’s looking at the judiciary through a new lens as he now moves into the legislative branch.

“It’s interesting, I see one side all the time when I come in and out of the courts for instance. And it’s nice to connect with the people that are running them to see what they go through on a day-to-day basis so we can help answer their needs,” said Oliver, R-Franklin-4.

The pandemic is blamed for exacerbating a court backlog. Now, all three branches of government are addressing the need to ensure justice is coming to Vermonters as swiftly as possible.

“We are really appreciative of the legislators taking an interest and recognizing what the challenges are, but everybody supports the rule of law and the best way to ensure that the courts can meet all the needs of the community and certainly addressing the backlog is a big need right now,” Vermont Court Administrator Teri Corsones said.

The judiciary is hosting these legislator days in each county. They will wrap up by the end of the year, just in time for the new session.

