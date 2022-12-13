Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash in Walden

WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a bad crash in Walden Monday, that left one woman dead, and shut the road down for hours.

Police say it happened just after 2:00 p.m. on Route 15 near the intersection of Brookside Drive.

Police say a car was driving east --hit a guardrail -- crossed the center line -- and crashed into an oncoming SUV.

The 76-year-old female driver of the car died at the scene. Police are withholding her name until they notify family.

