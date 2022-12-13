VTrans preps for weekend nor’easter

At VTrans, they spent this week getting their plows ready for some action, and were filling up with sand earlier on Thursday.
At VTrans, they spent this week getting their plows ready for some action, and were filling up with sand earlier on Thursday.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest forecast shows the possibility that Vermont will get its first real big snowstorm of the season starting Thursday.

The major storm has barreled across the country bringing heavy snowfall from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado, and tornados to Texas and points south.

Ike Bendavid spoke VTrans’ Todd Law about preparations underway.

