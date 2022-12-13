BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cold start, it turned out to be a pleasant December day. A “back door” cold front slipping in from the northeast will bring a round of light snow tonight. It won’t be as cold as this morning, but wind gusts will pick up, resulting in a blustery night with temperatures mainly in the teens by early Wednesday.

A few snow showers will likely linger into the day, mainly across the Northeast Kingdom and high terrain of northern Vermont. Snow showers through Wednesday won’t amount to much. Some of us could see a light dusting to an inch tonight into Wednesday, with a little more in the mountains of central and northern Vermont.

The rest of us will see a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday, with better chances to see breaks of sun across southern Vermont and New York. Temperatures will once again top out in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Thursday will be another quiet, but slightly warmer day with highs in the upper 30s.

The big storm of the week arrives early Friday as low pressure develops off the east coast. This will bring widespread accumulating snow to the area. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the exact track this Nor’easter will take, which will greatly impact snow amounts. As a result, it is too early to start talking totals, but the best chance to see plowable snow will be across southern Vermont and the high terrain of central Vermont. How the storm plays out for northern areas is a bit more uncertain.

Still, plan ahead for a messy commute Friday morning, with lingering impacts into the day. Precipitation will likely start as snow with the chance for mixing or a changeover to rain in the broader valleys as Friday goes on. Temperatures cool again on the back end of the storm, with lingering snow possible into Saturday with showers through Sunday.

Stay with the MAX Advantage weather team for the latest updates as the storm gets closer and we have a better idea of track and snow totals.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

