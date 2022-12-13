BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After the coldest morning of the season yet so far, our temperatures will bounce back into the mid/upper 20s and low 30s today, but that is still below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 36°). There will be plenty of sunshine for most of the day, but a “back door” cold front will swing down quickly from north to south from late afternoon through the evening hours, and that will bring a quick hit of some snow showers. Snowfall will only amount to a dusting to a couple of inches in some of the higher elevations. It will be blustery overnight into early Wednesday in the wake of that cold front.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, but again - there could be a few snow showers, mainly near the Northeast Kingdom. And Thursday will be quiet with some sunshine in the morning.

Then . . . get ready for a pretty good storm! A large storm system coming at us from the west will hit the coast and transform into a coastal “nor’easter” starting on Thursday night. This storm system will be bringing accumulating snow, especially in the higher elevations, throughout the day on Friday and through Saturday, too. The snow may mix with rain & sleet in the valley locations. A few flurries may linger into early Sunday before it starts to clear out late in the day.

It is still a bit too early to predict snow accumulations, but it will definitely be plowable and shovel-able!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the evolution of this storm system, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.