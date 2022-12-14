Claremont Police investigating two-car crash leaving one dead

CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Claremont Police are investigating a two-car crash that left one man dead.

Police say it happened just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Washington street near the Imperial Buffet. Police say a Toyota Tacoma and Range Rover crashed into each other in the westbound lane.

Police say the driver of the Toyota died at the hospital after he sustained life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Toyota and the other driver had minor injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family is notified.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.