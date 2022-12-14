First state park sign with Abenaki name at Sweet Pond

GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) -The first state park sign with an Abenaki name just went up at a park in Guilford, Vermont.

The sign is at Sweet Pond State Park which now bears the name “Amiskwbi” which means Beaver Pond.

Amiskwbi is what Western Abenaki people likely called the pond prior to European colonization of the area.

Adding Abenaki names to state parks comes after a law change in 2020. The goal of the law is to add visibility for years to come.

State leaders say Sweet Pond is the first one changed under this law.

