Fixing up Fairlee: New park opens at site of 2007 fire

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Town leaders are working to liven up the downtown in Fairlee, Vermont.

Last October we went to Fairlee, where the community was breaking ground on a park at the site where a large building burnt down in the center of town over a decade ago. The old Colby Block building, two story commercial complex with small businesses, apartments, and a grocery store, burnt down 15 years ago.

Now, the park is done and the town is looking for other ways to make the downtown more vibrant.

Last October, Deecie Denisen and the Chapman cousins purchased the Colby Block land for $85,000. Thanks to $7,500 from crowdfunding, community members planted trees at the site.

Champan’s Place looks different now, the dirt has been replaced by grass, benches for people to sit, a decorated gazebo, and a coffee hut, serving as the only coffee café in town.

“We need it. Especially after COVID, we really just want a place where you can sit down, talk with friends, you know where there’s no stresses, no hassle, you don’t even have to buy anything here,” said Denisen.

Denisen says it was a draw for folks in the summer, creating a lively atmosphere in the spot for the first times in over a decade. And getting people to come and stay downtown are goals of town leaders.

“A lot of people drive on Route 5 but not a lot of people stop here,” said Fairlee Selectboard Chair member Peter Berger.

Berger said the town is working to liven up the entire area. He said they’re working to see how possible it would be to add housing like the apartment building going up right across the street from Chapman’s Place.

“Engineering companies studying the soils we’re under, we’re doing septic. Homes downtown, which is really to see whether we can have increased density. So that apartment buildings like Jonah’s can be more mid rise was increased density,” said Berger.

People will need a way to get around so Berger said they’re working with VTrans to increase crosswalks and sidewalks downtown. He also said they’ve added a bus stop downtown with Tri Valley transit to have a route that brings you to Bradford, Woodsville, and back in a day.

“The idea of increasing accessibility, transportation and just the general use of sidewalks in the town has been our goal,” said Berger.

