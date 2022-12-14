Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm, wife announces

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grant Wahl, a journalist covering World Cup soccer in Qatar died of an aortic aneurysm that, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder announced Wednesday.

Wahl died Saturday while covering a match. An autopsy was performed after his body was returned to the U.S.

“No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him,” Gounder said in a Substack post. His death was not because of foul play, nor was it related to COVID or his vaccination status, she also said.

She thanked the international cooperation that allowed Wahl’s body to be returned quickly to the U.S.

“While the world knew Grant as a great journalist, we knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love. Grant was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan,” Gounder added.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in...
Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire
Burlington Police respond to a standoff at a home on North Avenue Monday night.
Burlington standoff ends in arrest
Vincent Ford/File
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140...
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
Mark McEnnis
COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots

Latest News

A survey is out now, asking people who use forest products to give their input to Vermont state...
Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests
Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
At least 2 dead as winter US storm brings more tornado warnings, blizzards
Surveillance photo
South Burlington surveillance photos
The first state park sign with an Abenaki name just went up at a park in Guilford, Vermont.
First state park sign with Abenaki name at Sweet Pond
A survey is out now, asking people who use forest products to give their input to Vermont state...
Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests