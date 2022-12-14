Hassan calls for quantum computer defense

File Photo
File Photo(Arizona's Family)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -A bill sponsored by Senator Hassan about quantum computing is heading to President Biden’s desk.

Quantum computing is a computer-based technology that focuses on quantum theory.

Hassan says adversaries can weaponize this technology to breach American data systems. The goal of her bill is to prepare the federal government’s defenses.

Hassan calls this a serious national security concern. It was passed by the House and Senate and will now go before Biden.

