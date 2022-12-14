Homes damaged by St. Albans fire

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes.

Authorities say it happened around 3:40 a.m. on Messenger Street. A resident noticed smoke, woke up their family, and called the fire department.

In addition to the garage, the fire damaged two neighboring homes -- one’s attic and the other’s first and second floor. That home is currently uninhabitable.

Crews put out the fire quickly and no one was reported hurt.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.