Homes damaged by St. Albans fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes.

Authorities say it happened around 3:40 a.m. on Messenger Street. A resident noticed smoke, woke up their family, and called the fire department.

In addition to the garage, the fire damaged two neighboring homes -- one’s attic and the other’s first and second floor. That home is currently uninhabitable.

Crews put out the fire quickly and no one was reported hurt.

