How a Vt. nonprofit hopes suitcase art will help stock outdoor gear libraries

Come Alive Outside has come up with an artful twist on fundraisers in an effort to help stock outdoor gear libraries with essentials.(Courtesy: Come Alive Outside)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re traveling this holiday season, here’s a good way to make sure you don’t mix up your luggage with someone else’s-- unique, hand-painted bags.

It’s a new fundraiser from Come Alive Outside which helps make outdoor recreation more accessible and inclusive for all. It’s called Art to Go.

Artists locally and nationwide, including actress Chrissy Metz, painted suitcases now for sale in a silent online auction.

The funds raised from Art to Go will help stock outdoor gear libraries with things like hiking poles and wool socks.

Olivia Lyons of Come Alive Outside says this is a unique opportunity to help get underserved communities into the great outdoors.

“People should check this out because it’s a super cool way to buy a piece of luggage that was inspired by art. They span all seasons-- there’s a really beautiful suitcase that has snowmen on it, there’s a hummingbird, there’s also kind of a fantasy suitcase that has a unicorn on it and these beautiful trees,” Lyons said.

The auction also includes four luxury getaways to places like Bali. It closes tonight, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m.

