Inflation spurring shoppers to spread out purchases

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holiday shopping season got a little bit longer this year, Vermont spending stayed consistent with years past.

The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association says Black Friday deals this year weren’t just reserved for the Friday after Thanksgiving, with some starting as early as October. They say according to national polls, around 65% of shoppers started earlier in order to spread out their spending.

VRGA’s Erin Sigrist says inflation continues to be top of mind for this year’s holiday shoppers. “A bunch of different polls throughout the U.S have shown that people were starting to shop earlier so that they could spread out their spending a little more. So, they were planning ahead,” she said.

Sigrist says the trend was not exclusive to Vermont.

