Leaders in our region react to Respect for Marriage Act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Yesterday President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act to ensure that same-sex marriage will be recognized in every state.

In response, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said “This new bipartisan law will finally repeal the outdated, discriminatory law known as DOMA and ensure the federal government treats all marriages equally.”

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan said, “Enshrining marriage equality as the law of the land shows millions of couples - and the youngest generation of Americans - that their love is cherished in our democracy.”

Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint said, “As the first openly LGBTQ+ woman to represent Vermont in Congress, this day means so much to me. When my wife Elizabeth and I were first married, we had to have the Justice of the Peace perform a Civil Union because Civil Marriage for same-sex couples was not yet legal in Vermont. To see how far not just Vermont but the entire country has come since then makes me so proud.”

