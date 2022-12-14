Nearly $.5M goes to arts in the North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Nearly half a million dollars is being used to support the arts in New York’s North Country.
Assemblyman Billy Jones says more than $423,000 in grant money is being split between seven organizations. Jones says the funding will allow these groups to continue to reach more locals and attract people to the region.
Beneficiaries of the funding include:
Adirondack Architectural Heritage: $60,000
Adirondack Center for Writing: $49,000
Foothills Art Society, Inc.: $35,000
Historic Saranac Lake: $70,000
Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center: $45,000
The Wild Center: $59,500
The Strand Center for the Arts: $104,500
