Nearly $.5M goes to arts in the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Nearly half a million dollars is being used to support the arts in New York’s North Country.

Assemblyman Billy Jones says more than $423,000 in grant money is being split between seven organizations. Jones says the funding will allow these groups to continue to reach more locals and attract people to the region.

Beneficiaries of the funding include:

Adirondack Architectural Heritage: $60,000

Adirondack Center for Writing: $49,000

Foothills Art Society, Inc.: $35,000

Historic Saranac Lake: $70,000

Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center: $45,000

The Wild Center: $59,500

The Strand Center for the Arts: $104,500

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.