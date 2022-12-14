Nearly $.5M goes to arts in the North Country

Nearly half a million dollars is being used to support the arts in New York’s North Country.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Nearly half a million dollars is being used to support the arts in New York’s North Country.

Assemblyman Billy Jones says more than $423,000 in grant money is being split between seven organizations. Jones says the funding will allow these groups to continue to reach more locals and attract people to the region.

Beneficiaries of the funding include:

Adirondack Architectural Heritage: $60,000

Adirondack Center for Writing: $49,000

Foothills Art Society, Inc.: $35,000

Historic Saranac Lake: $70,000

Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center: $45,000

The Wild Center: $59,500

The Strand Center for the Arts: $104,500

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in...
Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire
Burlington Police respond to a standoff at a home on North Avenue Monday night.
Burlington standoff ends in arrest
Vincent Ford/File
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140...
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
Mark McEnnis
COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots

Latest News

A survey is out now, asking people who use forest products to give their input to Vermont state...
Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests
Surveillance photo
South Burlington surveillance photos
The first state park sign with an Abenaki name just went up at a park in Guilford, Vermont.
First state park sign with Abenaki name at Sweet Pond
A survey is out now, asking people who use forest products to give their input to Vermont state...
Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests
The first state park sign with an Abenaki name just went up at a park in Guilford, Vermont.
First state park sign with Abenaki name at Sweet Pond