New treatment drug available for people in recovery in New Hampshire

Doctors in New Hampshire will now be able to prescribe buprenorphine during a telehealth appointment.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Doctors in New Hampshire will now be able to prescribe buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder, during telehealth appointments.

Senator Maggie Hassan says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just made the announcement.

She says Granite Staters in recovery should have every possible step available to easily access treatment for opioid use disorder.

Hassan says this announcement means people in recovery can enter or remain in recovery through a phone or video call with their doctor.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

