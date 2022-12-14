Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief

Surveillance still of suspected jewelry thief.
Surveillance still of suspected jewelry thief.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry.

It happened at three businesses -- some repeatedly -- over a four-day period from Saturday through Wednesday. Police say he targeted stores on Church and Pine Streets, stealing items including a $3000 ring and a $4550 gold medallion necklace.

Police say he fled after returning to one of the stores he had already targetted, saying he was looking for an engagement ring.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

