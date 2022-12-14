Police ID victims in Bethel fire

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have released the name of the couple who died in a Bethel fire Tuesday.

The Vermont State Police Wednesday officially identified Davis Dimock, 76, and Victoria Weber, 75, as the victims in the morning fire at a home on Christian Hill Road.

Multiple departments responded and found the two-story home fully engulfed when they arrived.

Investigators say that the cause of the fire is undetermined but appears to be accidental.

Related Story:

Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.