Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.

A report that someone may have been shot led police to a home on Hastings Street at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, where they found someone dead inside.

Vermont State Police are leading the investigation at the request of St. Johnsbury Police.

Police say the investigation is still in its earliest stages, and once the crime scene is processed, the body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information that could help investigators with the case is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. You can also submit anonymous tips online.

