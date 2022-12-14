Police looking for ‘persons of interest’ in multiple thefts, credit card fraud

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in multiple thefts.

Police say these two people seen on Market 32 surveillance are persons of interest in multiple car thefts along Shelburne Road. Police say they also charged over $1,200 in fraudulent credit card charges.

The incidents happened on December 5th around 9:45 a.m. Police are asking anyone that knows who these people are to give them a call at 802-846-4843.

