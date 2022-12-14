Police release identity of woman killed in Walden crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have released the name of a woman who was killed in a crash in Walden on Monday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say Rene Rose, 76, of St. Johnsbury, was headed east on Route 15 near Brookside Drive when she hit a guardrail, crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming SUV.

Rose died at the scene.

The other driver, Mitchell Shatney, 38, of Walden, had minor injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the barracks in St. Johnsbury at 802-878-7111.

