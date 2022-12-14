Sen. Patrick Leahy: ‘Time to come home’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is getting ready to step down at the end of December. The Dean of the Senate has been walking the halls of the Capitol and deliberating with lawmakers since 1974. As he steps back from eight terms, he says he hopes Vermonters know he tried his best to make the state a better place.

Motorcades dart through the streets of Washington, escorting African dignitaries and presidents into town for an international summit. Up the street on Capitol Hill, at the summit of his career, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is heading back to Vermont in a few weeks.

“The polls showed I could easily win again but it was time to come home,” Leahy said. Washington is a world away from Middlesex, but Patrick and Marcelle Leahy are capping nearly 50 years of putting the Green Mountain state in the spotlight.

“You have Vermont, the nation, and the world, said Former chief of staff Luke Albee, as he walks us through Leahy’s labyrinth of 10 Senate offices filled with decades of memories with Americans from all political persuasions. “it goes to understanding the importance of relationships and understanding the importance that you can disagree without being in a death struggle,” Albee said.

At 34, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney won a longshot bid to become the youngest and first-ever Democratic senator from Vermont, the last of the so-called “Watergate babies.”

A roller-coaster career that included casting a controversial vote to end the Vietnam War, becoming the target of an anthrax attack, and helping to thaw relations with Cuba. “He’s left a mark and it’s going to be really hard to replicate that,” Albee said.

For decades, Leahy has been riding the underground tram from his office to the Capitol, where he assumes his seat under a crystal chandelier in front of a gold nameplate as chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee, steering billions to Vermont through congressional earmarks and the small state minimum.

“I worry that our lack of seniority and the loss of Senator Leahy is going to have a profound effect on Vermont. Vermont is the second oldest state in the nation. We have to do a much better job about keeping our young people in the state and providing economic opportunity,” Albee said.

By the numbers, Leahy has amassed a historic 48-year career that encompassed eight presidential administrations and more than 17,000 Senate votes, the second most of all time. “I never expected that, but what I liked about it -- it has helped me do a lot of things for Vermont and others,” Leahy said.

The senator’s legacy has also touched the White House and the executive branch. Leahy has developed a close friendship with President Biden over their decades of working together. The two were elected just a year apart back in the ‘70s.

Banning land mines, farm-to-school meals, clean water funding, and organic labeling are just a few of his hallmark legislation. His portrait hangs in the Agriculture Committee, an homage to his work.

Leahy says his family helped make his personal and political decisions. “Frankly, without Marcelle and our children and grandchildren, I couldn’t have done it.”

“He’s always been good at including me and keeping me included and informed and a part of what he’s doing,” Marcelle said.

As he prepares to step back from public life, Leahy says he’ll miss his colleagues, staff, and the Senate as an institution. But he also says he’s ready to come home. “I’ll walk out of there very easily. We’re counting the days to be back home,” he said.

After leaving Washington, the Leahys plan to return to their farm in Middlesex year-round.

