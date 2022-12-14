South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.

Police say they had received a report about 80 minutes earlier of a similar suspect spotted waving a gun while walking west on Williston Road near White Street. They say he was wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.

Local police are working with federal agencies on the case. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents to contact them.

