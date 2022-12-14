Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests

A survey is out now, asking people who use forest products to give their input to Vermont state leaders.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A survey is out now, asking people who use forest products to give their input to Vermont state leaders.

The goal is to help chart a path forward to protect the long-term viability of forest-based businesses and the benefits they provide.

Forest Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mike Synder said Vermont is losing thousands of acres of forestland to non-forest uses each year.

He said that hurts the forest economy and threatens Vermont’s working forest landscape.

The survey has 12 main topic questions and it will take about 30 minutes to complete, it is open until January 31, 2023.

