TSA working to fix gender biased technology

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is airport security technology inherently gender biased? The Transportation Security Administration tells us the answer is yes. That means the screening process is more challenging for transgender and non-binary folks than cisgender travelers.

The technology currently being used by TSA takes a very binary approach to security screenings. As a result, non-cisgender individuals are likely to be brought aside for often embarrassing physical pat-downs. A local lawmaker, with firsthand experience, is calling for change.

“I went through the scanner the alert went off that the TSA agents needed to check my groin area,” said Winooski Representative Taylor Small. She’s the first transgender legislator in Vermont. She says every time she flies out of the Burlington Airport, she’s pulled aside for a physical pat down. Most recently, in November as she left for D.C. “Everyone knew I knew exactly what was happening, the TSA agents knew what was happening in that moment and yet they felt the necessity to go through that protocol nonetheless.”

Small tweeted about her experience, receiving dozens of public and private responses from people who can relate to the experience. “It really is an uncomfortable process,” Small continued. “I felt very lucky that at the time there were not a lot of folks traveling that it wasn’t this public affair.”

TSA’s Executive Director for Traveler Engagement Jose Bonilla says this isn’t a new trend. “The way that we’ve operated the system is specifically based on blue button if the individual is perceived by the officer to be mailed pink button if the individual is perceived by our officer to be female,” he said. When asked what that means for transgender or non-binary individuals, he says they are more likely to get flagged.

Data shared with us by TSA shows of the 26,542 screening complaints they receive annually, just over 6% are from member of the LGBTQ+ community. In an effort to lower that number, the agency is spending $18.6 million on non-binary screening systems. After roughly one year of testing, Bonilla is confident the sharper image technology will reduce the number of physical pat-downs happening at TSA checkpoints.

“This technology should really be gender-neutral you know it really should be and and we’re there,” Bonilla said.

Small says this is a good step, but it can’t come without training and education for agents. “One TSA agent offered for us to do the scan again while the other was very adamant that they were going to do a pat down in that moment, so I think there is some discrepancies based on which TSA agent you are seeing,” Small said.

Executive Director of Outright Vermont Dana Kaplan says when policies and procedures target trans or non-binary individuals, it creates health and safety risks. “It is that level of barrier and exclusion that leads to trans people not being able to live their lives with self-determination and joy,” he said.

Kaplan and Small both hope the improvements to technology at airports nationwide will benefit trans and non-binary individuals, but the dialogue surrounding these types of policies needs to stay open.

“Our collective understanding of gender has shifted over time and it is the responsibility of those in power to get caught up to the reality of what life is like for people these days,” Kaplan said.

“By updating policy is what we’re doing is making these more accessible for all Vermonters everyone should be able to access things such as being able to fly out of their local airport,” Small added.

The new screening technology will start being rolled out to airports in January. In the meantime, those who feel their gender was assumed incorrectly can asked to be rescreened before they deem a physical pat-down absolutely necessary.

