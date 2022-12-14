U.S. Forest Service urge caution for snowmobilers this winter

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain National Forest is reminding snowmobilers to put safety first, as riders prepare to hit the trails on Friday.

Officials remind riders to pay attention at all the gates and to the signs and stay off closed roads and trials.

They say to use extra caution early in the season, as trees may be weak due to the accumulation of snowfall.

Weather permitting, the season is set to kick off on Friday the 16th until April 15, 2023.

Officials say all snowmobilers must be register, have insurance, and purchase a VAST Trails Maintenance Assessment decal.

Officials also encourage people to pack a flashlight, cell phone, food, and warm clothes in case of an emergency.

