Vermont welcomes 30 new American citizens

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday. They were sworn in at the American Legion in Barre.

The new citizens originally came from 16 different countries.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services holds these naturalization ceremonies to celebrate the new Americans’ journeys to citizenship and honor the commitment they have shown along the way.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.