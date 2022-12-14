Vt. education officials to form ‘Family Engagement Council’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new opportunity for parents to influence their child’s education.

The Vermont Agency of Education is looking for a group of 10 to 15 parents, guardians, and family members who want to weigh in on some key education issues over a two-year term.

The Family Engagement Council would report directly to Education Secretary Dan French and the questions they’ll be tackling in the first year are around education quality and equity.

French says the councils are used in other states and he says it’s a way to bridge the gap between what parents see locally and state education officials.

“It’s really perspective. you know. After all, I’m a lifelong educator, but after all, these aren’t my kids. They’re not those who work in the system -- not their kids. These are someone else’s kids, so it’s really important,” he said.

As for who will be on the council, French says they’ll be looking for diversity in terms of race, region, and other factors.

About 150 people have already applied. The deadline to submit an application is December 18th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.