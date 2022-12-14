Vt. education officials to form ‘Family Engagement Council’

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new opportunity for parents to influence their child’s education.

The Vermont Agency of Education is looking for a group of 10 to 15 parents, guardians, and family members who want to weigh in on some key education issues over a two-year term.

The Family Engagement Council would report directly to Education Secretary Dan French and the questions they’ll be tackling in the first year are around education quality and equity.

French says the councils are used in other states and he says it’s a way to bridge the gap between what parents see locally and state education officials.

“It’s really perspective. you know. After all, I’m a lifelong educator, but after all, these aren’t my kids. They’re not those who work in the system -- not their kids. These are someone else’s kids, so it’s really important,” he said.

As for who will be on the council, French says they’ll be looking for diversity in terms of race, region, and other factors.

About 150 people have already applied. The deadline to submit an application is December 18th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in...
Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire
Vincent Ford/File
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
Burlington Police respond to a standoff at a home on North Avenue Monday night.
Burlington standoff ends in arrest
Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140...
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
Mark McEnnis
COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots

Latest News

Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury
Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday. They were sworn in at the American...
Vermont welcomes 30 new American citizens
Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes.
Homes damaged by St. Albans fire
x
South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park