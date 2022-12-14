Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of our region from Thursday night through Saturday for the potential for heavy, wet snow. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures, and highs in the upper 30s. Snow will overspread the region late Thursday night, falling heavy at times, especially in southern Vermont, by Friday morning.

Roads will be snow-covered and slippery across our region on Friday morning. As temperatures warm up through Friday afternoon, areas in lower elevations may mix with, or change over to rain, which will keep snow totals down. Higher elevations over 1000 feet will see heavy, wet snow accumulation through the afternoon and into Friday night, which could create power outages as snow weighs down on trees and power lines.

While the forecast is expecting a wide range in snow totals from this storm, it is possible that we could see 8-16 inches over the higher elevations of central and southern Vermont. Most other areas will likely see 4-8 inches through midday Saturday. Any mixing with rain, especially in the Champlain Valley could bring totals a bit lower.

Snow showers linger into Sunday, with mostly cloudy and cool conditions expected for the start of next week. Highs through the beginning of next week will be in the low to mid 30s.

