BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have a couple of not-too-bad days ahead of us before we get in on some REAL weather action by the end of the week, heading into the weekend.

Today will be partly sunny and a bit warmer than the last few days, but still a bit below average, temperature-wise (normal high in Burlington is now 35°). Thursday will be warmer, getting into the upper 30s. Thursday will start with some sunshine in the morning, then clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon & evening.

The huge storm system that has been pounding much of the country with severe weather - blizzards and ice storms in the north, and flooding rains and tornadoes in the south, will be catching up to us on Thursday night. It will be weaker when it gets here, and it will transform itself into a coastal “Nor-easter” type of storm for us here in the northeast.

We are expecting mainly snow from this storms, although there could be a mix with some rain & sleet in some of the valley locations. The snow will move in around midnight Thursday night/Friday morning in our southern counties and move northward overnight. By Friday morning’s commute, snow will be falling fairly heavily. It will be a slow go, so give yourself plenty of time and take it easy on the roads.

The bulk of the storm will be happening throughout the day on Friday. It will keep going Friday night into Saturday morning before it tapers off to snow showers later on Saturday.

At this point, it looks like the heaviest snow will be in the mountains, especially the southern-most mountains, with 8-16″ of accumulation possible by Saturday morning. To the north, a general 4-8″ snowfall can be expected, with just a bit less in the far northern Champlain Valley. These snow amounts may still be tweaked over the next day or so.

Some possible rain & sleet could keep snow amounts down in the valleys. The heavy, wet snow could bring down tree limbs and power lines, leading to power outages.

-Gary

