2 arrested following South Burlington robbery, chase

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police accidentally witnessed a robbery last week.

Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.

Mekhi Murphy, 24, of Loganville, Georgia, and Lovell Ambrister, 21, of Brooklyn, New York, face various charges including retail theft and careless and negligent operation.

Police say they confiscated $4,200 in building materials including a number of electrical switches.

