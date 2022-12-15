Champlain College recognized for support of veterans on campus

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College has been recognized by a recent U.S. News and World Report as one of the best colleges in the country for veterans.

When we asked the college what set it apart, the assistant director of military and veterans services on campus told us that the biggest thing is helping service members navigate the system to get the benefits they’re due, including higher education.

Joe Williams, the director of the college’s Leahy Center for Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity, is a veteran and also a Champlain graduate. He says that kind of support is key. “There’s a lot that to take in as a veteran -- especially when you’re transitioning to the civilian world -- that you have to navigate. And doing it by yourself is hard,” he said.

“It’s really a whole collaborative effort of all of us trying to help that veteran, trying to help that military member navigate the system so that they can continue their education,” said the college’s James Kelley.

Champlain estimates they typically have about 400 veterans in both their online and on-campus programs.

