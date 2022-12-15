Coffee and Corrections: café opens at SSCF

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -Even for those in prison, there are still early mornings and long days. That fuels the need for a good cup of coffee.

Incarcerated individuals and staff at the Southern State Correctional Facility can now head to the Good Spirits Café for their coffee fix.

It’s a venture that offers hands-on vocational training and the ability to manage a small business.

Michael Lewis has been in DOC custody since 2008. He says he bought a self-help book, completed a three-week business plan, and decided a coffee shop was perfect.

